A farmhouse at the Carstens Farmstead in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Photo: SharonPapierdreams / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Wright County property owners now have a free way to find out when a document is recorded under their name, anywhere in Iowa. The state’s county recorders switched on a statewide alert service this month through Iowa Land Records, the site that already holds land records from all 99 counties.

The ILR Notification System sends an email when a newly recorded document matches a name the user has chosen to watch. It costs nothing to sign up and there’s no monitoring fee, according to Iowa Land Records. A user can watch names in one county, several or all 99.

Why recorders built it

The point is to catch title fraud early, the kind where a scammer records a fake deed or takes out a loan against property someone else owns. Officials told Radio Iowa that more than 70% of Iowa’s property records are now filed electronically. That speeds up recording, but it can also leave a short window in which a fraudulent filing goes unnoticed.

The system can’t stop a bad document from being recorded. Its own FAQ says it “cannot prevent fraud” but can help owners learn about suspicious activity sooner and act quickly. An alert doesn’t mean anything is wrong, either. It means a document matching the name was recorded, and the owner should log in and look.

Carroll County Recorder Ashten Wittrock, a district leader in the Iowa County Recorders Association, told Radio Iowa that Iowa hasn’t seen many fraud cases, in part because it is an abstracting state. Before a property is sold or refinanced here, an abstract listing its ownership history is reviewed by a licensed abstractor. That check is one reason Iowa land is harder to steal on paper than land in some other states.

For Wright County, where much of the property is farmland held by families, trusts and LLCs, the alerts may matter most to owners who don’t live here. A farm that has been in a family for decades can be owned by heirs in other states who rarely see the paperwork. And most Iowa farmland is debt-free, so on many parcels there is no lender keeping an eye on the title either.

How to sign up

The steps, from the Iowa Land Records how-to guide:

Request a free account. Pick an individual or business application on iowalandrecords.org. Applications are reviewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on business days, so anything sent over the holiday weekend will be handled next week.

Pick an individual or business application on iowalandrecords.org. Applications are reviewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on business days, so anything sent over the holiday weekend will be handled next week. Set a password. An approval email from no-reply@iowalandrecords.org includes a link that expires in 24 hours. Passwords must be 14 to 50 characters with upper- and lowercase letters, a number and a special character.

An approval email from no-reply@iowalandrecords.org includes a link that expires in 24 hours. Passwords must be 14 to 50 characters with upper- and lowercase letters, a number and a special character. Run a name search first. The guide recommends searching the name and confirming how it appears on existing records before creating an alert.

The guide recommends searching the name and confirming how it appears on existing records before creating an alert. Create a notification profile. Choose an individual or business name and the counties to watch. The guide suggests choosing the counties where the person, business or property is located.

Get the spelling right

The alerts use the same matching as a name search, which means an exact match. A profile for “Smith Family Farm” won’t catch “Smith Family Farms LLC.” Adding an asterisk to the end, as in “Smith Family Farm*,” turns it into a “starts with” search that catches the variations.

Wittrock suggested watching nicknames, parents’ names, trust names and business names, and entering a name more than one way.

Recording itself still happens at the county level. Documents for Wright County property are filed with the Wright County Recorder’s office in Clarion, which is also the place to call if an alert turns up a document you don’t recognize.

More on household money and property in Wright County is in our Finance section, including the co-op property tax refund requests and the county’s latest TIF report.

Holly Shafer writes for Clarion News Online.