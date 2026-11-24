Home - Community - Big Bud 747’s six years at Clarion’s Heartland Museum, and what fills its shed now

For six years, the tractor billed as the world’s largest farm tractor lived in Clarion. The Big Bud 747 came to the Heartland Museum in 2014 and went back to work on a Montana farm in 2020.

The museum received the tractor on indefinite loan from its owners, brothers Robert and Randy Williams of Big Sandy, Montana, and built a separate shed to house it, according to the tractor’s history, which cites the Wright County Monitor’s 2014 report. Before Clarion, it had been displayed at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa.

The tractor is gone, but the building put up for it is still part of a museum visit.

What made it the biggest

The Big Bud 747 was custom-built in Havre, Montana, in 1977 by Northern Manufacturing Co., for the Rossi brothers, cotton farmers in California, at a cost of $300,000. It later worked in Florida before the Williams brothers bought it in 1997 and used it on their Chouteau County farm to pull an 80-foot cultivator.

Its numbers explain the billing. It stands 14 feet to the top of the cab, is about 27 feet long and runs a 16-cylinder Detroit Diesel engine now rated at 1,100 horsepower. It weighs about 95,000 pounds before ballast and carries a 1,000-gallon fuel tank. Its original tires were 8 feet tall.

Those tires were part of why it retired from regular field work in 2009: the company that made them went bankrupt in 2000. In July 2020, the original tires were replaced with Goodyear tires just under 7 feet tall, and in September 2020 the tractor returned to the Williams farm near Big Sandy, where it went back to pulling an 80-foot chisel plow.

The Big Red Shed today

The building put up for Big Bud is still in use. The Heartland Museum’s visitor page says admission covers the main building, the Heartland Museum Big Red Shed, the Outdoor Learning Center and the 4-H Schoolhouse Museum. With Big Bud gone, the shed shows other tractors and farm equipment, as The Messenger reported after the tractor left.

Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 13, and free for children 5 and under, according to the museum. It is closed December through February for tours and rentals, and visits outside regular hours can be arranged by calling 515-602-6000. The museum is at 119 SW 9th St.

The museum has been a regular in our pages, from its hands-on history day for kids to its veterans research resources. More is in our community section.

The museum suggests planning at least two hours for a full visit. Check its visitor page for the current season’s hours before you go.

Wes Bahl writes for Clarion News Online.