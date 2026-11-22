Home - Community - Clarion and Junik, Kosovo: what the 2022 sister-city agreement says and how to get involved

Kulla e Brahim Hoxhës, a traditional stone tower house in Junik, Kosovo, Clarion's sister city. Photo: Sali Shoshi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Clarion’s official website introduces the town as the “Sister City to Junik, Kosovo.” The partnership behind that line is now more than four years old, and its signed agreement runs until June 1, 2032.

The City of Clarion keeps the agreement and a short background sheet on its sister city page. Together they explain how a Wright County town ended up with a formal partner in the mountains of western Kosovo, and what the two places agreed to do together.

How it was signed

According to the city, Mayor Pro Tem Andy Young and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Superintendent Joseph Nelson traveled to Kosovo in May and June 2022 to sign an International Municipal Cooperation Agreement, “officially establishing a sister-city partnership.”

The agreement itself shows each side’s approvals. Junik’s municipality made its decision on March 31, 2022. The Clarion City Council adopted the agreement by Resolution 22-49 on May 17, 2022, citing Section 364.1 of the Code of Iowa and sections of the city’s code of ordinances. The document is dated May 31, 2022, in Junik, and was drawn up in six original copies, three for each side.

What the two towns agreed to do

The agreement says cooperation is to be based on “equal reciprocity and mutual benefit.” It lists five fields:

joint cultural and recreational projects

exchanges between schools and cultural and artistic groups

exchanges in art, culture and other educational activities

exchanges in sports

exchanges in agriculture

It takes effect on signing, can last until June 1, 2032, and can be ended by agreement of both parties.

Why Kosovo

The city’s page gives its own reasons. “Clarion and Junik are both rural locations with economies centered on agriculture,” it says, adding that regular exchanges of students and citizens “will be the norm.” It also says Clarion “is the smallest community in Iowa to form a sister city partnership in Kosovo.”

The city’s background sheet places the Clarion partnership inside a longer Iowa connection. It says Iowa National Guard troops partner with the Kosovo Security Force, that Gov. Terry Branstad signed a sister-state agreement with Kosovo in 2013, and that Kosovo opened a consulate in Iowa in 2016. The sheet also offers a vocabulary note: people from Clarion are “Clarionites,” and people from Kosovo are “Kosovars.”

The partnership has already involved students. RadioOnTheGo reported in April that eight members of the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows FFA chapter traveled to Junik over spring break in March, with three adult chaperones and agriculture advisor Angie Charlson. The district had hosted Kosovo consulate officials in January ahead of that trip.

How to take part

The city’s background sheet ends with an open invitation: anyone who wants to get involved with the sister city, or visit it, is asked to contact City Hall. Clarion City Hall is at 121 1st St. SW, and the phone number is 515-532-2847.

For more local history and civic life, see today’s look at how Wright County’s seat came to Clarion, the Holmes Christmas Club auction and the Clarion P.E.O. centennial, or browse our Community section.

Corynne Ihm writes for Clarion News Online.