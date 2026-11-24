The pork plant Prestage Foods built south of Eagle Grove in Wright County is now part of a farmer-owned company, Wholestone Prestage.

Construction began in 2017 on Prestage Foods of Iowa, a 700,000-square-foot pork processing plant in Eagle Grove, according to the Prestage company history. The plant opened in March 2019, and the company calls it the single largest investment in the future of its swine business.

The plant matters well beyond Eagle Grove. It processes about 2.7 million hogs a year, according to Wholestone Prestage, and it was built close to the Iowa farms that supply it.

Who owns it now

Prestage is a family company founded in North Carolina in 1983 by Bill and Marsha Prestage. It moved into Iowa by buying more than 100 swine finishing farms in the state, forming Prestage Farms of Iowa, according to its history.

In 2023, the Prestage family and the farmer-owners of a pork plant in Fremont, Nebraska, formed a joint venture, and the Eagle Grove plant became part of Wholestone Prestage, the company says. Prestage Farms is now one of Wholestone Prestage’s farmer-owners. The plant’s address is listed as 3183 Highway 17 in Eagle Grove.

How the plant works

Wholestone Prestage describes Eagle Grove as a modern, one-story plant with a straight flow of product from start to finish. Its barn uses a Temple Grandin herringbone design for calm, low-stress handling, with heated floors and biofiltered exhaust air.

The company says the plant uses CO2 stunning, an automated rail system in the coolers and a quick chill process, and that many jobs focus on running and monitoring automation and robotics. An on-site quality lab uses MRI belly evaluation to meet customer specifications. Both Wholestone Prestage plants produce Wholestone Farms brand and private-label pork.

For context on what a plant this size means to the area’s hog farmers, see our breakdown of Iowa’s hog industry by the numbers and our coverage of the county’s Agribusiness Park water rates. More local business news is in our business section.

Customers can reach the plant’s sales team through the Wholestone Prestage website, which also describes both of the company’s plants.

Paige Lundgren writes for Clarion News Online.