Corn is unloaded from a grain cart into a semi during harvest. Photo: Carl Young / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Iowa farmers have 8% of their corn left in the field heading into Thanksgiving, according to the last weekly crop progress report of the 2026 season, after a warm, mostly workable week let combines make up ground that a wet fall had taken away.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 92% of Iowa’s corn had been harvested as of Sunday, Nov. 22. That’s up from 84% a week earlier, but still behind the 98% five-year average and well short of a year ago, when 99% was in by the same date.

Iowa had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week, up from 5.9 days the week before.

A month of catching up

The gap has narrowed fast. At the start of November, Iowa was far behind. The report for the week ending Nov. 8 showed only 72% of the state’s corn harvested, 17 percentage points behind the five-year average, after a soggy start to the month left just 1.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Two weeks later, the deficit is 6 points.

“After a challenging fall marked by weather-related delays, harvest is nearing completion across much of Iowa,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement Monday. “Despite the many difficulties facing agriculture, we still have much to be thankful for.”

Naig encouraged Iowans to “pause and give thanks for our farm families who work year-round to produce the safe, healthy and nutritious food we enjoy on Thanksgiving and every day.”

How Iowa compares

Among the 18 major corn states in the USDA report, the 18-state harvest stood at 94%, against a 96% average. Iowa’s neighbors are mostly further along: Minnesota is at 97%, Illinois at 98% and Missouri at 96%. Nebraska is at 91%, and South Dakota, at 87%, is 9 points behind its average, a wider gap than Iowa’s.

Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have finished.

Warm and wet in north central Iowa

The week was unusually warm. State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported a statewide average temperature of 48.2 degrees, 12.9 degrees above normal. Several stations hit 72 degrees on Friday and Saturday, about 27 degrees above normal.

It ended wet, particularly in this part of the state. A cold front moved through Saturday evening, and Glisan said the heaviest rain fell in a swath from central to north central Iowa. Nearly 40 stations reported at least an inch. Nora Springs in Floyd County had 1.75 inches and Osage in Mitchell County 1.53 inches. Guthrie Center had the state’s highest weekly total at 1.85 inches. The statewide average was 0.55 inch, against a normal of 0.40 inch.

Soil moisture is in good shape going into winter. Topsoil was rated 3% short, 82% adequate and 15% surplus, and subsoil 5% short, 81% adequate and 14% surplus.

What comes next

Monday’s report was the last weekly crop progress release until spring. NASS publishes the reports from April through November.

The warm fall has had other effects. Wright County farmers can get free nitrogen soil tests after a warm, wet fall. USDA’s November forecast still has Iowa on track for record corn and soybean yields, even with the late harvest. High input costs remain a strain, and area bankers say fertilizer and diesel prices are slowing farm spending.

For a lighter number to finish the season, the Farm Bureau priced Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at $56.89 in the Midwest this year.

Dale Brekke writes for Clarion News Online.