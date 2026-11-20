A turkey on display at a USDA farmers market in Washington. Photo: Lance Cheung / USDA, public domain

A classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $56.89 in the Midwest this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey, released Nov. 18. That is a little below the national average of $58.63, which works out to about $5.86 a person and is up 6% from 2025.

It is the first year-over-year increase in the survey since 2022. Even so, the national total sits more than 8% below the record high set that year, the Farm Bureau’s economists wrote.

The turkey drives most of the increase

The biggest single change is the bird. The survey’s 16-pound frozen turkey averaged $23.68, up $2.38, or 10%, from last year. Faith Parum, the Farm Bureau’s deputy chief economist, tied that to flocks that are still rebuilding. “They’ve had a lot of disease pressure over the years, so they’re still building up production numbers,” she said in a Farm Bureau Newsline interview. The written analysis also points to strong demand and tight inventories.

Disease pressure is not an abstract idea in Iowa this fall. On Oct. 28 the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Sac County, which the department called Iowa’s eighth detection of the virus in 2026. The same day, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Sac County that runs through Nov. 27. It lets state agencies help with tracking, containment, disposal and disinfection, and it waives some rules for commercial vehicles working the site.

State officials said the detections do not pose an immediate public health concern and that poultry and eggs remain safe to eat when handled properly and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Iowa’s poultry industry has been through this before; our May report on bird flu hitting Iowa’s egg industry again covers that side of the story.

What went up, and what got cheaper

Besides turkey, the survey found higher prices for boneless ham, milk, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, frozen peas, frozen green beans, cranberries and cubed stuffing. A 12-ounce bag of cranberries cost nearly 9% more than in 2025.

About a third of the items came down. A vegetable tray of celery and carrots posted the largest percentage drop, 3.7%. Frozen pie crusts fell the most in dollar terms, 9 cents. Heavy whipping cream was also cheaper, so the pumpkin pie course costs less overall even though pumpkin pie mix went up.

By region, the Northeast is the most expensive at $61.57 for 10 people. The West comes in at $58.74, the Midwest at $56.89 and the South at $54.33.

Volunteer shoppers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico collect the prices at their own grocery stores each November, using a fixed list that has been tracked since 1986. Ham, frozen green beans and russet potatoes were added in 2018.

Higher prices at the store, thin margins on the farm

The Farm Bureau used the survey to make a point that will be familiar to Wright County growers: a higher grocery bill does not mean a bigger check for the farmer. Citing USDA’s Food Dollar Series, the economists wrote that less than 6 cents of every dollar spent on food goes back to the farm, and that record diesel costs, high fertilizer prices, labor, rent and electricity are eating into what farmers do earn.

That squeeze has shown up in other numbers this fall. Bankers have said high fertilizer and diesel costs are slowing farm spending, and Iowa State’s figures showed 2026 crop budgets starting in the red.

Where shoppers can still save

Parum’s advice for the week ahead was to watch the store ads. “Grocery stores really want your business for Thanksgiving, and so they’re willing to offer some really nice deals if you can look at those coupon books,” she said. Some of the survey’s volunteer shoppers reported turkey for as little as 69 cents a pound, roughly half the national average, and stores often cut turkey prices further as the holiday gets closer.

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26. For more on what this year’s harvest looks like, see our Farm & Field coverage.

Holly Shafer writes for Clarion News Online.