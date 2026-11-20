United Irrigation Technologies, co-founded by Shaher Awartani in 2020, operates the region’s first advanced drip irrigation manufacturing facility. The plant gave his agriculture interests a factory of their own.

UIT is the most recent company he co-founded. It arrived 23 years after Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC and a year after the trading firm that now distributes its products. For Shaher Mohamad Ali Awartani, the venture added manufacturing to a field he had entered through supply.

Drip Irrigation in a Dry Climate

Drip irrigation delivers water close to each plant, which limits losses to evaporation and runoff. In hot, dry conditions, that efficiency shapes how farms, parks and gardens are watered. Date groves, vegetable farms, hotel grounds and roadside planting all depend on it through the long summer.

Producing advanced drip components is precision work. Emitters must release the same small flow along hundreds of meters of pipe, and filters must keep fine sand from blocking them.

A first facility of this kind in the region gave local buyers a nearby source of advanced drip equipment. Shaher Mohamad Ali Awartani’s irrigation venture has filled that role since its founding in 2020.

Manufacturing Close to the Market

Making irrigation equipment within the region shortens the path from factory to field, a practical gain for buyers working in heat and drought. Products travel shorter distances, and the maker sits near the climate its customers work in. Local production also gives distributors a source that does not depend on long import routes. Shipping delays and currency moves weigh less on a product made in the region, which helps contractors plan budgets and handover dates.

Awartani already knew the import side of the business. Silver Coast International General Trading, his 2019 Abu Dhabi venture with the title of Managing Partner, distributes Hunter products from the U.S.A. and Elysee products from Cyprus. UIT gave that trading house a regional manufacturer to sit beside its foreign suppliers. With it, SCIGT gained a third source of stock, this one produced within the region.

The arrangement echoes an earlier step. Abaad Wood Industries, a 2010 co-founding, manufactures joineries and fit-outs for government and private sector projects, including five-star hotels, palaces and private mansions. That factory supplied the construction market he knew from Silver Coast, and UIT does the same for irrigation. In both cases he added a factory to a market where he already had a building or selling business.

An Exclusive Channel Through SCIGT

SCIGT is the exclusive distributor of United Irrigation Technologies. Every UIT product that reaches customers through distribution goes through the Abu Dhabi trading company. The two firms, co-founded a year apart, operate as maker and seller.

That link gives each company a defined role. UIT concentrates on production. SCIGT handles the agricultural, landscaping and irrigation customers who buy its products, alongside its Hunter and Elysee ranges. The division keeps manufacturing and customer relations in separate hands within companies he co-founded.

For UIT, the arrangement means a single sales partner with an existing customer base. SCIGT had already spent a year supplying agricultural, landscaping and irrigation buyers when the factory was founded. That gave UIT an established sales route from its founding.

Exclusivity also keeps the supply chain within his own group of firms. A product made at UIT reaches buyers through a distributor where he is Managing Partner. He is a co-founder at both ends of that chain.

Water Conservation and the Case for Drip

Water is scarce and costly in dry climates, and farming and landscaping use a great deal of it. Conserving it matters to growers, to municipalities and to anyone who maintains green space. Efficient irrigation is one of the most direct ways to reduce demand.

Drip systems can cut water use sharply compared with flood or spray methods, because water goes only where roots can take it up. Paired with timers and moisture sensors, they let farms and parks water at night and skip cycles after cooler days. Those savings matter to growers paying for water and to municipalities maintaining green space along roads and in public parks.

Local manufacturing supports that goal. A regional plant can supply parts quickly when systems need repair, and it can adapt products to local soils, water quality and heat. Advanced agriculture technologies appear among his business activities, and his agriculture technology interests rest on UIT and SCIGT.

A Factory Year

UIT’s founding year, 2020, also saw Awartani become a shareholder and Board member of Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi, a role dated 2020 to 2026. The year brought a factory and a hospital board seat within the same twelve months. Agriculture, through SCIGT and UIT, gained two companies across 2019 and 2020.

With SCIGT, the factory means he co-founded both the maker and the seller within one sector. United Irrigation Technologies, which Shaher Mohamad Ali Awartani helped found in 2020, is described as the region’s first advanced drip irrigation manufacturing facility.

About Shaher Awartani

Shaher Awartani is an Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur and investor and the Chairman and CEO of Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC, the infrastructure and construction firm he co-founded in Abu Dhabi in 1997 that delivers projects for government and private sectors across the UAE. His business activities also span real estate, private investment, hospitality, healthcare, advanced agriculture technologies, and automotive in regional and international markets.

Curt Hanneman writes for Clarion News Online.