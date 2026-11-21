A NEW Cooperative facility in Knierim, Iowa. NEW Cooperative is one of three companies seeking property tax refunds from Wright County. Photo: Jstuby / Wikimedia Commons, CC0

Three farm cooperatives are asking Wright County for property tax refunds, pointing to an Iowa Supreme Court decision this summer that found large propane storage tanks are business equipment, not taxable real estate. The claims are on the Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Monday, Nov. 23.

The tentative agenda lists claims for property tax refunds filed by New Cooperative, Inc., Gold-Eagle Cooperative and Growmark, Inc., “based upon recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling in Chickasaw County Board of Review vs. PAAB.” The agenda does not list the parcels involved or how much money the companies are seeking.

The item follows one on last week’s agenda, when the board was set to consider letters from the same three companies “on pressure tanks and small bulk tanks for taxes.” Minutes from that Nov. 16 meeting had not been posted on the county’s website as of Saturday morning.

What the court decided

The case the co-ops cite came out of Chickasaw County in northeast Iowa. In 2023, the county assessor there valued eleven 90,000-gallon propane tanks at Growmark’s fuel terminal in New Hampton at $1,959,500 and added them to the property’s real estate assessment, according to a summary of the decision by Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation.

Growmark appealed to the state Property Assessment Appeal Board, which ruled the tanks were unattached equipment and ordered them removed from the 2023 assessment. A district court agreed, and on June 5 the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously affirmed in Case No. 25-1002.

The key facts, as the center describes them: the tanks rest on concrete saddles and are held in place by gravity alone. They are not bolted or welded down, and they can be disconnected and moved without damaging the land or the foundations. Under Iowa law, buildings, structures and improvements are taxable real property, but equipment and machinery are taxed only if they are attached to such a structure. The court held the tanks were equipment.

The county’s board of review had argued that because the tanks store fuel rather than process it, they work like a warehouse and should be taxed as improvements. The court rejected that storage-versus-processing test for this kind of property.

The ruling also changed how Iowa courts read tax laws in general. The court overruled older case law that tilted tax disputes for or against the taxpayer depending on the type of provision, and said tax statutes will now be read by their plain language, like any other law.

Why it matters here

Wright County is farm country, and all three claimants supply farmers, a business in which fuel and fertilizer storage is routine. If tanks like the ones in the Chickasaw case come off the real estate rolls, the taxable value they carried goes with them, and any refunds of past taxes would come out of money the county and other taxing bodies have already collected.

How much is at stake in Wright County is not clear from the public agenda. The board could approve the claims, deny them, or ask for more information from the county assessor or attorney. Any refund decision would be a public vote.

Also on Monday’s agenda

9:15 a.m.: A public hearing on the sale of a 2-acre parcel at the Wright County Agribusiness Park, followed by Resolution 2026-34 approving the sale. The agenda does not name a buyer. At the Nov. 9 meeting, supervisors accepted the low quote of $1,750 from Schlotfeldt Engineering of Webster City to survey the parcel, according to the approved minutes.

A public hearing on the sale of a 2-acre parcel at the Wright County Agribusiness Park, followed by Resolution 2026-34 approving the sale. The agenda does not name a buyer. At the Nov. 9 meeting, supervisors accepted the low quote of $1,750 from Schlotfeldt Engineering of Webster City to survey the parcel, according to the approved minutes. 9:30 a.m.: A public hearing on an amendment to Ordinance 69, followed by a first reading and a possible vote to waive the second and third readings and adopt it the same day. The approved Nov. 9 minutes show the board set this hearing as the one for the Agribusiness Park water rate changes; the agenda posted before that meeting had referred to Ordinance 61. The minutes also show the board tabled its discussion of rate increase options to Nov. 16.

A public hearing on an amendment to Ordinance 69, followed by a first reading and a possible vote to waive the second and third readings and adopt it the same day. The approved Nov. 9 minutes show the board set this hearing as the one for the Agribusiness Park water rate changes; the agenda posted before that meeting had referred to Ordinance 61. The minutes also show the board tabled its discussion of rate increase options to Nov. 16. Deputies: The board is set to appoint Maddox Beminio and Mateo Martinez as Wright County sheriff’s deputies.

After the supervisors’ session, the board will meet as drainage trustees for routine claims and work orders.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Board Room in the courthouse basement in Clarion, with a Zoom option listed on the agenda. Past meetings are posted to the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda still lists Dean Kluss as the District 3 supervisor; the county has posted a vacancy notice for that seat, with letters of interest due Dec. 3.

Jill Ostrander writes for Clarion News Online.