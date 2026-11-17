The Wright County Courthouse at Central Avenue and Main Street in Clarion. Photo: Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons, CC0

Wright County supervisors were scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on expanding a buffalo site from 4,999 head to 5,125 head, and to consider tax increment financing certifications and a property-tax question raised by three cooperatives, according to the board’s tentative agenda.

The meeting was listed for 9 a.m. in the Board Room in the courthouse basement in Clarion, with a Zoom and telephone option and a recording later on the county’s official YouTube channel. Official minutes of the session had not been posted when this story was published, so this account covers what the board set out to consider, not the votes.

A hearing on a larger buffalo site

A public hearing on the buffalo site expansion was set for 9:30 a.m. Immediately after that, the agenda called for the board to “consider matrix” for the same expansion, from 4,999 head to 5,125 head. The tentative agenda does not name the operator, the site’s location in the county, or what the matrix would measure.

Meetings are held every Monday at 9 a.m. unless otherwise posted, according to the Board of Supervisors page. The county auditor, Amanda Meyer, is the contact for getting on a weekly agenda, at 515-532-2771 or ameyer@wrightco.iowa.gov.

TIF certifications and a co-op tax question

The supervisors were also scheduled to review and take action on tax increment financing indebtedness certifications for three areas: the Agribusiness Park, ReNewTrients, and the Windfarm UR Area South Plan. The agenda does not include the certified amounts or a staff memo on those items.

A separate item asked the board to consider letters “on pressure tanks and small bulk tanks for taxes” from Gold-Eagle Cooperative, New Cooperative, Inc., and Growmark, Inc. The letters themselves are not attached to the posted agenda, so the cooperatives’ specific request is not spelled out there.

The board was also listed to “consider potential water rate increase options to arrive at a formal recommendation.” That discussion sits ahead of a hearing already scheduled for Nov. 23 on proposed amendments to water rates in the Agribusiness Park system, which we reported last week.

Drainage trustees and the rest of the docket

After the supervisor session, the board was to convene as drainage trustees, a regular role. The drainage agenda included routine claims and work orders and a claim from Jim Radke for tree damage. No dollar amount or drainage district number is given for that claim on the tentative agenda.

The agenda lists the five supervisors as Rick Rasmussen in District 1, Ashley Bosch in District 2, who is named as chair, Dean Kluss in District 3, Lynn Loux in District 4 and Betty Ellis in District 5. The county has separately posted a notice on filling a District 3 vacancy by appointment, with letters of interest due Dec. 3 and an appointment set for Dec. 28.

Agendas and minutes are posted on the county’s meeting materials page, and minutes are also published in the Wright County Independent. More county coverage is in our Local News section.

Jill Ostrander writes for Clarion News Online.