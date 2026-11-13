Holmes Christmas Club sets its annual auction for Nov. 23 at the Red Shed

The Clarion Theater on Second Street NW. Photo: John Margolies, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Holmes Christmas Club will hold its annual auction Monday, Nov. 23, at the Red Shed Event Center in Clarion. The money goes to Wright County families dealing with serious illness, medical treatment, emergencies or the loss of a loved one, and to scholarships for local students.

What to know

The event listing on the City of Belmond’s website gives the date as Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at the Red Shed Event Center in Clarion. The text of the listing says the auction starts at 6 p.m., though its calendar entry runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The Red Shed is at 908 Second St. NW, the address given in a listing for the club’s 2023 auction.

Items are donated by local businesses, organizations and community members. The club says to expect experiences, holiday favorites, gift packages and local goods. It also encourages people who have never come to show up anyway and bring friends and family.

Where the money goes

The club is a registered 501(c)(3), and its tax filings show it runs almost entirely on donations. Its latest return, for the year ending in December 2025 and filed Feb. 5, 2026, reported $50,313 in revenue, all of it contributions, according to ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer. The year before, it reported $55,685.

The Wright County Independent ran a feature on the club’s beginnings last week, with committee secretary Jodi Pentico tracing the group back to the 1940s. The story is behind the paper’s subscription wall.

Corynne Ihm writes for Clarion News Online.