George Reeves in costume as Superman. Photo: Unknown photographer, Spaarnestad collection / Nationaal Archief / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Long before he was the Man of Steel on 1950s television, George Reeves was George Keefer Brewer, born Jan. 5, 1914, in Woolstock, the small Wright County town just east of the Boone River, south of Clarion.

Woolstock didn’t hold him for long. According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s biography, his parents, Don Brewer and Helen Lescher, separated soon after he was born, and his mother took him back to her home in Galesburg, Illinois. She later moved to California, where she married Frank Bessolo. The biography says Don Brewer apparently never saw his son again.

By his teens the boy was George Bessolo, the name he carried when he started acting in high school and at Pasadena Junior College, then studied at the Pasadena Playhouse. Hollywood gave him the last name the country would remember.

From “Gone with the Wind” to the Daily Planet

His first film role came in “Gone with the Wind” (1939), as one of the Tarleton twins flirting with Scarlett O’Hara on the porch of Tara in the opening scene. A Warner Bros. contract followed, and with it the stage name George Reeves. Over the next decade he worked steadily but rarely as a star: supporting parts opposite James Cagney and Ronald Reagan, Hopalong Cassidy westerns, and a role opposite Claudette Colbert in the war drama “So Proudly We Hail!” (1943).

World War II interrupted that career. Reeves was drafted in 1943 and served in the Army Air Forces, appearing in the service’s Broadway show “Winged Victory” and later making training films with its First Motion Picture Unit.

The part that defined him came in 1951. Reeves was cast as Clark Kent and Superman, first in the feature “Superman and the Mole Men,” which also served as a pilot, and then in “Adventures of Superman,” which went on the air in 1952 and ran until 1958. The half-hour episodes were shot on tight schedules, often two a week, and scenes from several episodes were filmed back to back on the same sets to save time.

In 1953, between seasons, he played Sgt. Maylon Stark in “From Here to Eternity,” which won the Academy Award for best picture. That made him a cast member of two best-picture winners, an unusual distinction for an actor best known for wearing a cape. The Superman role followed him anyway: by most accounts it made him famous and made it harder to get other kinds of parts.

A short life and a long afterlife

Reeves died of a gunshot wound at his home on June 16, 1959. He was 45. The official finding was suicide, though, as the Walk of Fame biography notes, the circumstances have been argued over ever since.

His work outlasted the questions. “Adventures of Superman” ran for decades in reruns, introducing the character to generations who were born after it ended. In 1960, the year after his death, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in television, and in 1985 DC Comics named him one of its “Fifty Who Made DC Great.”

The Wright County connection

Woolstock today is home to fewer than 150 people, according to the 2020 census. Settled in the 19th century and moved to its current site when the railroad came through in 1881, the town took its name from early settlers who raised sheep for wool.

Reeves is one of a handful of Wright County natives who made a mark far from home. Clarion-born Lee Handley played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and stood up for Jackie Robinson. For more on how the county took shape, read our look at how the county seat moved to Clarion, or visit the Heartland Museum for the local history it keeps on display. Woolstock also appears in a 2018 draft plan for trails linking Wright County towns. More profiles are on our People & Profiles page.

Paige Lundgren writes for Clarion News Online.