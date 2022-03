Garrett Seaba clinched second place at the state tournament last week. With his performance, Seaba spoke on some of his thoughts and reflections on making it to state, saying, “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to qualify for state all four years of high school. Each year I got better and better, and I went this year with the state championship as my ultimate goal.”

