Blown Away Through Wind Energy Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:32am Thirty-six percent of Iowa’s energy comes from wind farms—the highest share nationally, according to Iowa State University industrial designer Pete Evans. With the state’s—and the world’s—changing energy landscape...

Sandra Sellers Hanson earns Francis Andrew March Award Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:25am Sandra Sellers Hanson, retired English teacher and former Clarion resident, said her love for literature was first sparked at the Wall Lake #2 schoolhouse, just a mile down the road from her family’s farm. She was taught for eight grades by...

Seymour is new outreach coordinator for Wright County extension Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:18am Like many other college seniors, Sarah Seymour’s goal was to find a job before she graduated. But unlike some, she knew just the sort of work she wanted—working closely with a community in an agricultural setting. On December 16, the day...

Cowboy basketball team wins another, 77-34 over Bulldogs Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:14am The Clarion-Goldfield- Dows varsity boys basketball team received big nights from both Rhett Darland and Will Weidemann in posting their fifth win of the season 77-34 last Friday in a home game with Hampton-Dumont. The Cowboys busted out of the...

Cowgirls continue to play hard and improve Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:07am While the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls continue to seek their first win of the season, they are also improving in areas of the game and look to break into the win column soon. In a game not reported on earlier, the team lost to Webster City...

Cowboy wrestlers take two of three duals at Eagle Grove Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:04am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team defeated both Eagle Grove and Forest City, while losing to Lake Mills, in dual meet action last Thursday at Eagle Grove. They won a close 32-25 matchup with the Eagles, and took an easy 71-0 shutout win over...