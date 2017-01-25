A view from Palestine Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:30pm On Monday night, the local chapter of the American Association of University Women hosted the first of three cultural events at the Clarion Public Library. The event helped the 18 visitors gain a perspective on a country few Clarion residents have...

Karl King Middle School Honor Band Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:24pm Six students from the C-G-D Middle School Band were selected to perform in the 2017 Karl King Middle School Honor Band. The Karl King Honor Band Festival is for sixth and seventh grade students from schools in North-Central Iowa who excel in band....

Cowgirls put it all together for first win 47-42 at St. Ed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:21pm The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls basketball team was finally able to break into the win column this past Monday, seizing the opportunity in a 47-42 road win at St. Edmond. The Gaels led 25-18 at the break. “We finally put a whole game...

Cowboy team takes second at NCC wrestling Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:17pm The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team had to settle for second place at this year’s North Central Conference wrestling tournament hosted by Algona last Saturday. Webster City (WC), which earlier had defeated the Cowboys in a dual meet, won...

Cowboy basketball loses two close games Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:13pm In what might have been a matter of the wins that got away, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity boys basketball team gave great effort in a pair of games that still simply wouldn’t go their way in the end. They lost to Clear Lake at home 69-65...

Bob Figurski Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 12:06pm “Bob” (Robert Gerard) Figurski, age 61, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home in Clarion surrounded by his family. Visitation for Bob will be 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Ewing Funeral Home...