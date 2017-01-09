Latest News
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 3:59pm
Jennie Stevens, 99, passed away January 4, 2017 at her home with her daughters by her side. A firm believer in medical science, Jennie donated her body for research. A memorial service and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date....
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:18am
Eva Crippen, 87, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Memorial services for Eva Crippen will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at The Linn's Funeral Home Chapel,...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:10am
Sarah Kakacek, school counselor for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows elementary, has found that students rarely have the chance to learn table manners in a fine dining setting, except at a wedding or maybe a special occasion at a restaurant. Last year, she...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:07am
“'To all acquaintances not forgot' is something how the line from the New Year’s song goes. I would not want to forget all those I have been in contact with the last six-plus years at the USDA office in Clarion and Webster City...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:00am
On December 30, longtime Wright County residents Art and Johanna Berkenes celebrated their 72nd anniversary. Seventy-two years together is an impressive amount by any standard, but for the Berkenes, it’s hard to believe that much time has gone...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:57am
Velma O. Nichols, 94, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Springdale, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Rogers. The funeral service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel; 1521...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:56am
Joseph W. Ansel passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Clarion, Iowa. Memorial services for Joe Ansel will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake...