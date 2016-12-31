Velma O. Nichols Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:57am Velma O. Nichols, 94, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Springdale, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Rogers. The funeral service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel; 1521...

Joseph W. Ansel Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:56am Joseph W. Ansel passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Clarion, Iowa. Memorial services for Joe Ansel will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake...

Clarion Dance and Tumbling collects 600 items for food drive Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:52am For many, December is a time for giving and giving back. Children at the Clarion Dance and Tumbling Academy led the way this month—the 150 students collected an even 600 items to donate to Upper Des Moines Area Opportunity in Eagle Grove over...

Fair board gives update Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:50am In 2013, the Wright County Fair board invested in a new show arena and animal barn building to be paid for through capital campaign pledges. At Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, Tricia Rosendahl, fair board president, was able to report that out...

Cowboys defeat Algona 61-58 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:12am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows boys varsity basketball team claimed another victim last Tuesday in a 61-58 home win over Algona. The Cowboys were up 31-20 at the break. No less than four players reached double digits in the scoring column, with Sam...

Cowgirls suffer 61-14 home loss to Algona Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:09am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls basketball team dropped their final game before the holiday break in a 61-14 home loss to Algona last Tuesday. The Bulldogs held a commanding 41-8 halftime advantage. “They came out wanting this game...