Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:57am
Velma O. Nichols, 94, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Springdale, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Rogers. The funeral service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel; 1521...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:56am
Joseph W. Ansel passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Clarion, Iowa. Memorial services for Joe Ansel will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake...
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:52am
For many, December is a time for giving and giving back. Children at the Clarion Dance and Tumbling Academy led the way this month—the 150 students collected an even 600 items to donate to Upper Des Moines Area Opportunity in Eagle Grove over...
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:50am
In 2013, the Wright County Fair board invested in a new show arena and animal barn building to be paid for through capital campaign pledges. At Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, Tricia Rosendahl, fair board president, was able to report that out...
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:12am
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows boys varsity basketball team claimed another victim last Tuesday in a 61-58 home win over Algona. The Cowboys were up 31-20 at the break. No less than four players reached double digits in the scoring column, with Sam...
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:09am
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls basketball team dropped their final game before the holiday break in a 61-14 home loss to Algona last Tuesday. The Bulldogs held a commanding 41-8 halftime advantage. “They came out wanting this game...
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:55am
David J. Beyer, 63, of Coulter, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City. According to his wishes, there are no services planned at this time.