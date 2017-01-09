Jennie Stevens Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 3:59pm Jennie Stevens, 99, passed away January 4, 2017 at her home with her daughters by her side. A firm believer in medical science, Jennie donated her body for research. A memorial service and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date....

Eva Crippen Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:18am Eva Crippen, 87, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Memorial services for Eva Crippen will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at The Linn's Funeral Home Chapel,...

Fine dining--a special experience for young students Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:10am Sarah Kakacek, school counselor for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows elementary, has found that students rarely have the chance to learn table manners in a fine dining setting, except at a wedding or maybe a special occasion at a restaurant. Last year, she...

New year, new adventure... retirement Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:07am “'To all acquaintances not forgot' is something how the line from the New Year’s song goes. I would not want to forget all those I have been in contact with the last six-plus years at the USDA office in Clarion and Webster City...

Art and Johanna Berkenes celebrate 72 years together Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:00am On December 30, longtime Wright County residents Art and Johanna Berkenes celebrated their 72nd anniversary. Seventy-two years together is an impressive amount by any standard, but for the Berkenes, it’s hard to believe that much time has gone...

Velma O. Nichols Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:57am Velma O. Nichols, 94, of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly of Springdale, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Rogers. The funeral service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel; 1521...