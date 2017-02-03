Marys and Marthas: $100,000 given away in 15 years Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:02am On January 24, the local group Marys and Marthas began their sixteenth year of meeting monthly, donating to local people and causes, and spreading cheer and support throughout Clarion and the wider community. The end of their fifteenth year also...

Bids accepted for two county construction projects Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:00am Though winter weather conditions can slow travel and force people to cancel plans, they haven’t stopped Wright County from moving forward with financial business and plans for later in the year. On Monday, the board of supervisors accepted...

Cowboy wrestlers win Guthrie Center tournament Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:50am With six wrestlers placing at least fifth or higher, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team held off Van Meter to win the Charger Invitational last Saturday at Guthrie Center. The Cowboys compiled 169.5 points, with Van Meter finishing close...

Cowboys defeat Cadets 84-74 Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:48am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity boys basketball team continues to fight hard for more wins as district tournament time approaches and seedings fall into place. To that end, they picked up a much needed win this past Monday in an 84-74 home...

Cowgirls drop a 51-33 game to Lynx Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:43am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls basketball team ventured to Webster City last Friday and suffered a 51-33 loss to the Lynx. Following a first quarter that saw the teams deadlocked at 10-10, the home team edged past to lead 19-16 at halftime...

Duane Lee Fanselow Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:36am Duane Lee Fanselow, age 71, of Dows, died January 25, 2017 at home. Memorials can be sent to the First Lutheran Church in Dows or the Rowan Public Library.