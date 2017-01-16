Ewing Funeral Home takes over Dugger service Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:38am “It’s certainly a vocation. We’re blessed to be able to do it.” So said Mike Ewing, son of Ewing Funeral Home founder Roger Ewing and current owner of the service. The small, family-owned business has been part of north...

C-G-D High School vocal students participate at Dorian Vocal Festival Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:33am On Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16, five C-G-D High School vocal students will participate in the Dorian Honor Choir at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa: Meghan Geary (soprano), Cheyenne Harle (soprano), Emma Konvalinka (alto), Dylan Pate (...

Cowboys win again, 57-52 over Belmond-Klemme Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:28am Last Thursday night in Belmond, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows boys varsity got double digit stats from several players in a 57-52 win over the Broncos. The Cowboys held a slim 30-28 halftime advantage, but pulled away a bit at 43-37 after three...

Cowboy wrestling team takes 11th place at Ames Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:26am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows wrestling team competed in a tough invitational at Ames on Saturday. The tournament included a number of large schools, and was won by West Des Moines Valley with 231 points. Following them in the top five were Cedar...

Cowgirls can't find a win in three games Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:21am The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows varsity girls basketball team continues searching for the winning formula in three more recent games. They started the week facing the top-ranked Pocahontas Area team, which resulted in a 97-16 road loss. Pocahontas was in...

Levetta Tillman Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:41am Levetta Tillman, 90, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion. Funeral services for Levetta Tillman will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the Clarion...