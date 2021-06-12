Pool Tournament Results

Published by editor on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 5:48pm

Photo provided by Dave Walker
Anthony J. Medeiros
First place-50 dollars, Robby Contreras, second place-30 dollars, Devon Weidauer, third place-20 dollars, Dave Walker. Owners: Fred and Martha

