Doubling the lead, and tripling their wins, the Cowgirls defeat St. Edmond Gaels in conference-opener.

The Cowgirls garnished the scoreboard Friday night as they earned their third victory in the season. Hosting the St. Edmond Gaels, the Cowgirls sought after a crucial win as they currently lead the standings for the North Central conference. The only undefeated team in the North Central conference, the Cowgirls continued their success gallantly over the Gaels on Friday night.