Cowboys suffer heartbreaking loss to Cardinals in semi-final

The semi-final was the limit for the Cowboys this winter season. Losing 43-41 to the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals, the Cowboys were eliminated from the state qualifier tournament. The first half saw the Cardinals playing “catch-up” as the Cowboys charged through the first half aggressively. Nevertheless, the score remained close throughout the first half. The Cardinals were down throughout the majority of the first half, but never lost spirit in the game. With that said, the Cowboys managed to pin the Cardinals down, always a step in front and a point ahead.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today