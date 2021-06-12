CGD Dance Team
By:
Anthony J. Medeiros
Sports Editor
The CGD Dance team received Division 1 Ratings in both Jazz and Lyrical routines! All Soloists received Division 1 Ratings, along with freshman MaKayla Biesel who earned 1st place for her solo performance.
