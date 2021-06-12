CGD Dance Team

Published by editor on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 5:46pm

Photos taken by Hayley Olson
By: 
Anthony J. Medeiros
Sports Editor

The CGD Dance team received Division 1 Ratings in both Jazz and Lyrical routines! All Soloists received Division 1 Ratings, along with freshman MaKayla Biesel who earned 1st place for her solo performance.

